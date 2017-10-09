Say hello to The Car Connection's 2018 Driver's Choice Awards

Oct 9, 2017
2018 Nissan Leaf

2018 Nissan Leaf

Just like Green Car Reports, our sister site The Car Connection names its Best Car To Buy award winner every year.

But The Car Connection's editorial team is not the only one to get a say in this. We want you to choose some award winners as well.

It's the 2018 Driver's Choice Award, and there are six categories: best performance car, best green car, best luxury car, best looking car, best car on a budget, and best car for families.

Voting couldn't be easier: Simply head over to the 2018 Driver's Choice Awards page here, then click the vote button for your favorite vehicle in each category.

You can vote one per day, every day, in every category until voting ends on October 31.

Once the virtual polls close the votes will be tallied up to determine the winners.

The final results be announced in the middle of November alongside The Car Connection's Best Car To Buy 2018.

You're still here? You best get a move on to go submit your first vote, and bookmark the page so you remember to vote each and every day until the end of October.

