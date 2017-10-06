Electric-car sales, buyer beware, renewable energy rules, electric Subaru future? Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2019 Audi A8 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got sales reports from our northern neighbors, some speculation on electric Subarus, a caution on buying electric cars, and good news on renewable energy. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada have reached 1 percent of the market, though it remains a smaller market than many.

Good news: two-thirds of new energy capacity was renewable last year. Yes, more than coal, or natural gas.

You might think the head of the Environmental Protection Agency would be willing to talk to environmentalists. But you'd be wrong in the case of climate-science denier and EPA head Scott Pruitt.

Some topics persist over the course of years; we updated an article pointing out not all electric cars are sold nationwide that we'd originally published in 2014. Plus ca change ....

With the announcement that Mazda will share Toyota's electric-car underpinnings, we wondered: Where does that leave Subaru for electric cars?

Some Friday history, for fun: how about the story of the Delorean DMC-12, or a Greyhound bus museum? We've got details.

Finally, that stuff about ride-sharing, and self-driving cars, and all the rest? Today, many Americans have no intention of giving up driving. It could change.

