Costco members now get GM Supplier Pricing on Chevy Bolt EV, Volt





2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Enlarge Photo

Costco members in the market for a new vehicle now have a new round of incentives to consider as they head into the final car-buying months of 2017.

Specifically, shoppers interested in a General Motors vehicle will discover Supplier Pricing on nearly every car—including the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car and Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid.

Even better news: buyers can combine that Supplier Pricing from Costco with nearly all other incentives available on a particular vehicle, including leasing and financing rebates.

DON'T MISS: 2017 Chevy Bolt EV price: electric car starts at $37,495 before incentives (as promised)

It's an understandable incentive as well: Costco members pay the factory invoice, plus a small program fee, and the no-haggle price is fixed.

Buyers are still able to negotiate a lower price if they feel compelled, but many historically see the no-haggle price as a major benefit.

Cars Direct reports the supplier pricing even extends to newly launched GM vehicles, such as the Chevrolet Equinox Diesel crossover utility vehicle.

2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

There are few exclusions; the only cars not eligible for Supplier Pricing include various base models that most dealers rarely stock.

(Think of L-trimmed Chevrolet vehicles, which exist mostly for advertising purposes.)

If an interested car shopper isn't currently a Costco member, the money saved through the incentive likely outweighs the membership fee to join the buyer's warehouse club.

READ THIS: Driving a Chevy Bolt EV electric car halfway across the U.S.: what it takes

Becoming a Costco member costs $60 annually for Gold status and $120 for Executive status.

Executive members receive a 2-percent rebate on purchases, though it's capped at $1,000 annually so buying a car doesn't help boost that figure.

To sweeten the deal, Costco will include a $300 Costco Cash Card for Gold members, and Executive members who purchase a GM vehicle through the program will receive a $700 cash card.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV - 2016 Consumer Electronics Show Enlarge Photo

California and other CARB-compliant states will likely see the best deals on the Bolt EV under the Costco program; lease rates and finance offers in these states continue to exceed national offers.

The Bolt EV has seen steadily rising sales figures, despite launching nationwide just several weeks ago.

September sales of the Bolt EV tallied 2,632 vehicles, which brings the running sales total to 14,302 units over nine months.

CHECK OUT: Plug-in electric car sales for Sep: Bolt EV hits new monthly high (updated)

Chevrolet's affordable electric car starts at $37,495 before federal tax credits up to $7,500 are applied.

Costo and GM's Supplier Pricing will run one day past 2018; the offers expire on January 2, 2018.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter