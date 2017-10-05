EPA to study cutting amount of ethanol in U.S. gasoline

Oct 5, 2017

FlexFuel badge on E85-capable 2009 Chevrolet HHR

FlexFuel badge on E85-capable 2009 Chevrolet HHR

Enlarge Photo

Since 2007, the Renewable Fuel Standard has required increasing levels of ethanol in gasoline blends sold in the U.S.

Most fuel stations across the United States no longer offer pure gasoline, with E10—a blend of 10 percent ethanol and 90 percent gasoline—prevailing.

After years of debate, the EPA has now announced it will study the possibility of reducing the amount of ethanol in the U.S. gasoline supply.

DON'T MISS: EPA boosts required 2017 ethanol volume above expected level

Today, the total amount of ethanol-blended gasoline hovers around 19.28 billion gallons, but the EPA has proposed a reduction to 19.24 billion gallons earlier this year.

The agency could make further cuts, though the total amount of corn-based ethanol fuel is projected to remain the same at 15 billion gallons.

The EPA said several new factors may allow it to reduce ethanol levels and bypass the Renewable Fuel Standard, according to Hemmings Motor News.

Big square baler harvesting wheat straw for production of cellulosic ethanol

Big square baler harvesting wheat straw for production of cellulosic ethanol

Enlarge Photo

Those include inexpensive imports of renewable fuels, a low domestic supply of renewable fuel, and high costs associated with biodiesel and ethanol not based on corn.

The EPA could enact cuts on the premise of "severe economic harm," which the legislation presently stipulates. If the agency finds evidence that current ethanol-blend levels are hurting the economy, it may go ahead and adjust ethanol volumes.

Ten years ago, the law promoted ethanol as a budding renewable fuel, but supplies of ethanol generated from non-corn sources haven't materialized as envisioned.

READ THIS: Ethanol wasn't killed by Prohibition at Rockefeller's request: another alt-fuel myth busted

Cutting ethanol levels would slighly increase the consumption of fossil fuels, but it would also modify a decade-old policy designed on the premise that U.S. gasoline consumption would continue to rise indefinitely.

Instead, U.S. gasoline consumption peaked in 2007 and fell continuously for years thereafter, due to both the effects of the economic recession and then rising fuel-economy standards that took effect starting in 2012.

Flex-fuel vehicles that can run on E85 ethanol, especially larger and heavier trucks and SUVs, were Detroit's initial response to hopes that ethanol could displace gasoline.

Non-ethanol gasoline pump

Non-ethanol gasoline pump

Enlarge Photo

Now, however, the world has moved from reducing the carbon footprint of liquid hydrocarbon fuels to eliminating them altogether—with the world's largest car market, China, now mulling the date after which sales of new vehicles with combustion engines will no longer be permitted.

Ethanol in gasoline is also considered damaging to older internal-combustion engines. Outboard motors, lawn mowers, chain saws, and other gasoline engines designed to run on pure gasoline haven't fared well on E10.

The EPA report takes pains to mention degraded fuel systems in older vehicles, which it suggests were caused by increased ethanol levels.

CHECK OUT: Bill to cap ethanol in U.S. fuel supply gains momentum (2016)

The EPA said several years ago that E15 gasoline could damage older cars, and recommended vehicles built before 2000 should not use the fuel. Those vehicles now make up only a small portion of the U.S. fleet.

Gasoline with more than 10 percent ethanol remains scarce on the ground, however, in part because gas-station owners must install costly blender pumps to dispense it—and they see no market demand for it among drivers.

The EPA has opened a public comment period for input surrounding current ethanol levels in gasoline. The agency will submit its finalized ethanol-volume figures by November 30, 2017, for 2018.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid on sale in US in summer 2018: technical details 2019 Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid on sale in US in summer 2018: technical details
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: first drive of plug-in hybrid SUV 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: first drive of plug-in hybrid SUV
2018 Hyundai Accent small sedan debuts at minor auto show 2018 Hyundai Accent small sedan debuts at minor auto show
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review: lighter shade of green 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review: lighter shade of green
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.