Cheaper electric Chevys, Range Rover plug-in hybrid, Nissan e-NV200 van, less ethanol? Today's Car News

Bloodhound SSC test fires its jet engine Enlarge Photo

Today, our final electric-car sales update for last month, saving money on plug-in Chevys, a longer-range electric van that's still forbidden fruit, and more details on the upcoming plug-in hybrid Range Rover. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

With the news last week that two German luxury plug-in hybrid sedans will offer wireless charging, we're curious to know what you think about cords vs wireless. Yes, it's another of our Twitter polls.

We've got many more details on the 2019 Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid SUV, which will go on sale next summer.

If you're shopping for a Chevy Bolt EV electric car or Volt plug-in hybrid, joining Costco may save you money.

Elating some and angering others, the EPA will study cutting the ethanol in U.S. gasoline supplies.

The Nissan e-NV200 electric van now has more range, courtesy of the same 40-kilowatt-hour battery used in the 2018 Nissan Leaf. No, it's still not coming to North America.

We've got final updates on September electric-car sales, with new data from Ford, Honda, and Volvo.

Google's self-driving car unit Waymo could launch a self-driving ride-share service this fall or later. (GM's Cruise unit does it with Bolt EVs already.)

Finally, does a jet engine count as alternative propulsion? We've got a remarkable video of the Bloodhound SSC world land-speed record contender.

