Cheaper electric Chevys, Range Rover plug-in hybrid, Nissan e-NV200 van, less ethanol? Today's Car News

Oct 5, 2017
Follow John

Bloodhound SSC test fires its jet engine

Bloodhound SSC test fires its jet engine

Enlarge Photo

Today, our final electric-car sales update for last month, saving money on plug-in Chevys, a longer-range electric van that's still forbidden fruit, and more details on the upcoming plug-in hybrid Range Rover. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

With the news last week that two German luxury plug-in hybrid sedans will offer wireless charging, we're curious to know what you think about cords vs wireless. Yes, it's another of our Twitter polls.

We've got many more details on the 2019 Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid SUV, which will go on sale next summer.

If you're shopping for a Chevy Bolt EV electric car or Volt plug-in hybrid, joining Costco may save you money.

Elating some and angering others, the EPA will study cutting the ethanol in U.S. gasoline supplies.

The Nissan e-NV200 electric van now has more range, courtesy of the same 40-kilowatt-hour battery used in the 2018 Nissan Leaf. No, it's still not coming to North America.

We've got final updates on September electric-car sales, with new data from Ford, Honda, and Volvo.

Google's self-driving car unit Waymo could launch a self-driving ride-share service this fall or later. (GM's Cruise unit does it with Bolt EVs already.)

Finally, does a jet engine count as alternative propulsion? We've got a remarkable video of the Bloodhound SSC world land-speed record contender.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid on sale in US in summer 2018: technical details 2019 Range Rover Sport P400e plug-in hybrid on sale in US in summer 2018: technical details
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: first drive of plug-in hybrid SUV 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: first drive of plug-in hybrid SUV
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review: lighter shade of green 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review: lighter shade of green
Nissan e-NV200 electric van gets longer-range battery; still no U.S. plans Nissan e-NV200 electric van gets longer-range battery; still no U.S. plans
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.