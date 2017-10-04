Ford's future, EPA deadline, electric cars in NY and NJ, plug-in sales, energy lobbying: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 GMC Sierra 1500 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got more electric-car sales reporting, Ford's plans for its future (light on product specifics), a deadline for telling the EPA what you think, and an unlikely coalition of energy lobbyists. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated our plug-in electric car sales report for September, and it'll get more updates throughout the day.

Under new CEO Jim Hackett, Ford's action plan has few details on upcoming electric cars but lots of pledges—though the company will spend less on engine development to fund advanced technology.

California may get the majority of media attention, but New York and New Jersey are getting more serious about electric cars.

Concerned over EPA proposals to let future cars emit more carbon than under current rules? The comment period ends tomorrow if you want to weigh in.

Electric cars aren't the only game in town: electric trucks will soar too, though it will vary by region, says consultant McKinsey.

Why did wind and solar advocates join their oil and gas lobbyist counterparts in a coalition to fight the Energy Department? We have the full story.

We asked which (NON-Tesla) maker would sell most electric luxury cars by 2020; the answer wasn't surprising, but the second choice was.

The GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado full-size pickups from General Motors will be available nationwide with the eAssist mild-hybrid system for the coming model year.

Finally, remember the French brands Citroën and Peugeot, which slunk out of the U.S. market in the 1970s and 1980s? They're back, sort of, but in an interesting way—and only in Seattle.

