Plug-in electric car sales for Sep: Bolt EV hits new high

The world has changed since last month's report on U.S. sales of plug-in electric cars.

China has officially said it is considering dates for ending sales of new vehicles with gasoline or diesel engines.

Even if that date proves to be 15 or 20 years in the future, the country's government has spoken—and the world's carmakers will have to play along or lose access to the world's largest vehicle market by far.

On Monday, General Motors said it would release two new electric cars within 18 months—and that it "believes the future is all electric," in the words of product chief Mark Reuss.

Perhaps Reuss had already seen September's sales figure for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the first battery-electric car to go on sale with more than 200 miles of range at a price of less than $40,000.

Last month, Chevy delivered a whopping 2,632 Bolt EVs in what is only the car's ninth full month on sale.

That brings the year-to-date total to 14,302 Bolt EVs, and the car only went on sale in all 50 states during July.

The plug-in hybrid Volt, also from Chevrolet, logged 1,453 sales, roughly the level it's maintained this year.

Its year-to-date total of 15,348 could well be surpassed by the Bolt EV in October or November if each car maintains its current sales rate.

The Nissan Leaf, meanwhile, logged 1,055 sales last month, bringing its nine-month total to 10,740.

That seven-year-old model is now in the waning days of its life, with the new 2018 Nissan Leaf due to arrive at dealerships early next year from the company's assembly plant in Smyrna, Tennessee.

The thoroughly updated and longer-range 2018 Leaf went on sale in Japan yesterday, supplied from the Oppama plant in Japan where production started back in 2010.

While Tesla refuses to release monthly sales, or to break down its quarterly sales results by country, the company released global third-quarter delivery figures on Monday.

The company delivered 26,150 electric cars, its best quarter in history and 4.5 percent higher than its previous best quarter, from July through September 2016.

Of those, 14,065 were the Model S hatchback sedan, 11,865 were the Model X crossover utility, but only 220 were the new and lower-priced Model 3 sedan—missing a monthly production target CEO Elon Musk had tweeted after the Model 3 launch in late July.

Two other notable plug-in vehicles, both from Germany, logged unexpectedly low September sales totals.

The battery-electric Volkswagen e-Golf racked up only 187 deliveries, its lowest monthly total since March 2016, and the Audi A3 e-tron plug-in hybrid sold only 85 units, its lowest since December 2015, the first month it went on sale in the U.S.

Toyota will report sales of its Prius Prime plug-in hybrid later today, and numbers for a host of lower-volume plug-in vehicles will follow during the balance of the day.

Ford reports sales of its C-Max and Fusion plug-in hybrid Energi models one day later, so those numbers will come in tomorrow.

We'll update this article throughout the day and tomorrow as well as more sales data comes in.

EDITOR'S NOTE: As of May 2017, this monthly report covers only plug-in electric cars with sales of 100 units a month or more—with occasional exceptions for new models, exceptionally large changes in sales volume, or other newsworthy events.

