Electric-car sales, EPA vs climate change, Bollinger B1 signups, VW badly needs batteries: Today's Car News

2018 Ford Mustang, 2017 Chicago auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, it's all about electric-car sales, and there's one car that continues to surge to new heights. Also, Tesla reported its (higher) global quarterly sales, VW is negotiating for battery cells, and the EPA under Trump will try to neuter a landmark Obama achievement. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen is reportedly negotiating with the world's third-largest battery company (it's in China) to supply cells for the group's ambitious slate of dozens of electric vehicles over the next decade.

Watch the news this week for details on the EPA's efforts to neuter its own Clean Power Plan, the Obama-era rules to reduce climate-change emissions from electric power plants.

The cool-looking Bollinger B1 electric utility truck has now crossed 10,000 "pre-orders," which is to say people interested in knowing what it will cost.

Tesla announced its third-quarter electric car global sales numbers, and the Silicon Valley startup had its best quarter to date, though Model 3 production was lower than hoped for.

We've got the first of several updates on U.S. plug-in electric car sales for September, and one car stood out above all others.

An unlikely car has earned the prestigious IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation, one from a brand that's likely never before undergone any IIHS crash testing.

Finally, even the Ford Mustang's fuel-economy ratings are rising, courtesy of a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

