Range Rover's plug-in hybrid, Ford thinks green, Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Tesla's Hawaiian solar-energy project: The Week in Reverse

Friday, we went back in time and updated an article pointing out not all electric cars are sold nationwide that we'd originally published in 2014.

And then, with the announcement that Mazda will share Toyota's electric-car underpinnings, we wondered: Where does that leave Subaru for electric cars?

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Hybrid - Quick Drive, July 2014 Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, it was time to dive deep into details on the 2019 Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid SUV, which will go on sale next summer.

Although it's not coming to North America, the Nissan e-NV200 electric van now has more range, courtesy of the same 40-kilowatt-hour battery used in the 2018 Nissan Leaf.

Wednesday, new Ford CEO Jim Hackett, detailed the automaker's action plan with few details on upcoming electric cars but lots of pledges—though the company will spend less on engine development to fund advanced technology.

New York and New Jersey are getting more serious about electric cars, even though California gets most of the media attention.

Readers weighed in on which maker would sell most electric luxury cars by 2020; the answer wasn't surprising, but the second choice was.

General Motors quietly confirmed that the GMC Sierra full-size pickups will be available nationwide with the eAssist mild-hybrid system for the coming model year.

On Tuesday, the cool-looking Bollinger B1 electric utility truck has crossed 10,000 "pre-orders," which is to say people interested in knowing what it will cost.

We learned that the Ford Mustang's fuel-economy ratings are rising, courtesy of a new 10-speed automatic transmission.

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, Catalina Island, CA, Sep 2017 Enlarge Photo

Monday, our first drive of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was published. It will be by far the least expensive plug-in hybrid SUV on sale next year when it finally hits dealers.

We took a brief first drive of the 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid and we learned that it's a hybrid in disguise.

Finally, we ran the numbers on Tesla's giant solar-energy and battery-storage project in Kauai, Hawaii—and they're encouraging.

