China's huge EV sales rules, Tesla vs Germans, Pacifica Hybrid monster, diesels down: Today's Car News

Sep 29, 2017
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Sesame Street advertisement

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Sesame Street advertisement

Today, China changes the world, a monster markets a minivan, AM radio may vanish, diesels drop for 2018, and we cast a sceptical eye on Tesla's chances of destroying all German luxury brands. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The biggest news of the week, and very possibly the year, is the release of China's aggressive new electric-car mandates. This is not hyperbole: They will change the industry forever.

It seems appropriate that The Two-Headed Monster is helping to market the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan, which runs on electricity, gasoline, or both.

More than two years ago, we asked why the BMW i3 had no AM radio. Now, we may have more context: analog radio is going away altogether in Europe.

It's been a tough couple of years for diesel vehicles. Just 12 are now on sale in the U.S. for the 2018 model year, though that number could rise.

We risk controversy by daring to suggest that the idea Tesla will steamroller German luxury brands is overblown. Watch for reader comments on that one!

Honda will bring an electric sports car concept to the Tokyo auto show, held in October.

Finally, Congress and automakers appear to have reached a deal on regulations for self-driving cars, though the trucking industry is not included in that one.

