Outlander PHEV prices, Dyson electric, BMW wireless charging, Toyota ❤ Mazda: Today's Car News

2017/2018 Audi e-tron FE04 Formula E racecar Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a wee bit more news on the Toyota electric car for 2020, prices for the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, wireless charging for two German luxury sedans, and a teaser to get you to come back a bit later. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Yesterday afternoon, we got prices for the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and the long-waited model starts at $28,000 less than any other plug-in hybrid SUV. Wow.

A few more details trickled out the Toyota electric car due in 2020; it'll be a joint venture with Mazda and parts supplier Denso. Toyota must be impressed with Mazda's technology.

Another company famous for distinctive consumer products has jumped into the electric-car game: Dyson.

Both BMW and Mercedes-Benz with offer wireless charging on plug-in hybrid sedan models next year, as an option.

If you check back after 1 pm Eastern time today (10 am Pacific, 1900 CET), we'll have details on a new subcompact entry from a fast-rising automaker. (We'll add the link then ...)

The 2018 Toyota Camry aced the IIHS crash-safety tests, including the Camry Hybrid that's the first hybrid mid-size sedan rated at more than 50 mpg combined.

Finally, Audi revealed its e-tron FE04 electric race car for the next season of the FIA Formula E championship.

