Leaf vs Bolt EV, Outlander PHEV prices, China wants electric cars, will Tesla win? The Week in Reverse

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, September 29, 2017.

Friday, we covered the biggest news of the week, and very possibly of the year: the release of China's aggressive new electric-car mandates. We concluded it is not hyperbole to suggest they will change the industry forever.

We also risked controversy by daring to suggest that the idea Tesla will steamroller German luxury brands is overblown. Reader comments ensued.

2018 BMW 530e iPerformance wireless charging

On Thursday, we noted that both BMW and Mercedes-Benz with offer wireless charging as an option on plug-in hybrid sedan models next year.

A few more details have trickled out the Toyota electric car due in 2020. It'll be a joint venture with Mazda and parts supplier Denso, suggesting Toyota is impressed with Mazda's technology.

Wednesday, we got prices for the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: The long-waited model starts at least $20,000 lower than any other plug-in hybrid SUV. Wow.

California governor Jerry Brown wants to end sales of new cars with combustion engines, though it wouldn't happen for a decade or more.

After a year, a Tesla Model S buyer described what it's been like to own a long-range luxury electric car and reflected on how Tesla has changed the ownership experience.

Jaguar I-Pace Concept, 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show

On Tuesday, we learned a surprising 25,000 orders have already been taken for the Jaguar I-Pace electric crossover due next year (though that's still down on the 455,000 for the Tesla Model 3).

This year's National Drive Electric Week, the eighth one, was larger, better, and held in more places than ever before.

We kicked off the week on Monday in a piece that compared the 2018 Nissan Leaf and the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, now that we have more details on the new Leaf.

And we noted that China will build many dozens of gigafactory equivalents in its quest to dominate global electric-car battery production.

Over the weekend, we ran down the fast and furious pace of changes this year to the Tesla Model S lineup, which will lose the rear-wheel-drive 75 version.

We also reported on a new study looking at why battery startups fail in the U.S. and what could be done to address that.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel, first drive, Teaneck, NJ, Aug 2017

It's been a tough couple of years for diesel vehicles. Just 12 are now on sale in the U.S. for the 2018 model year, though that number could rise.

Finally, the slowly ebbing fortunes of diesel engines in Europe are bringing 48-volt mild-hybrid systems closer to ubiquity as a swift way to cut fuel use and stay within emission limits.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

