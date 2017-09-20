Mercedes EQC electric SUV reservations open in Norway, for 2019 delivery





The country of Norway has been among the most ardent in urging drivers to buy zero-emission vehicles, offering a friendly market in which automakers can launch new electric cars.

In fact, Norway was the first nation to announce a ban on the sale of new vehicles powered by fossil fuels; it's due to take effect after 2025.

Mercedes-Benz has chosen Norway, thanks to its positive electric-vehicle policies, as the first nation to be offered the chance to pre-order its upcoming EQ electric SUV.

The German luxury-car maker has yet to reveal the production version of its first electric SUV, which will likely wear the EQC name, but citizens of Norway can reserve their own example for $2,560.

The report says the $2,560 deposit amount is fully refundable up until the time of actual purchase sometime in 2019.

Additionally, Mercedes-Benz will only allow one reservation per customer.

Reservations were first reported by local publication Hegnar, which said the Mercedes-Benz EQC will arrive in 2019 with a 500-kilometer (310-mile) range.

That 500-km range was first announced by Mercedes-Benz itself, though it's likely based on the current—and very optimistic—New European Driving Cycle test procedure.

A comparable U.S. EPA-estimated rating might be closer to 250 miles.

Two electric motors produce 405 horsepower and power can be sent to the front or rear wheels to provide all-wheel drive.

Mercedes-Benz hasn't divulged details on the production EQC's battery pack, but the auto-show concept used a Daimler-sourced unit with a capacity of more than 70 kilowatt-hours.

Another major facet of the EQC will be its fast-charging capability.

The German luxury marque has mentioned a network of fast-charging stations that would give the EQC 100 km (62 miles) of range in just 5 minutes.

Mercedes has yet to discuss final pricing for the production EQC as well, though its premium linings will likely put it a segment or two above affordable electric cars like the Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Bolt EV.

Following the EQC, Mercedes-Benz plans for a full line of EQ electric cars, and it most recently showed the EQA concept, which previews a compact electric hatchback.

An EQE and flagship EQS are also in the cards as part of Mercedes-Benz commitment to electrify its portfolio in the coming decade.

