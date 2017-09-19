VW e-Golf leases, California after fossil fuels, 1,100-mile electric bus, CR-V Hybrid: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, we've got a couple of Volkswagen electric-car stories, California's plans to eliminate fossil fuels, a very long-range electric bus, and a look at the whys and whethers of China's recent bombshell announcement. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated our earlier story on the Honda CR-V Hybrid with photos from last week's Frankfurt auto show, though we still don't have confirmation it's coming to the U.S.

The year 2020 will be a big one for Volkswagen: it will launch both its eighth-generation Golf and the new ID electric car within months of each other.

California has led the U.S. for more than half a century in emission reduction and energy efficiency; now it's planning for a future beyond fossil fuels, by 2045.

The 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf electric car has gone on sale, finally, and we now have both retail prices and also lease prices—at least one of which is higher than that of a 238-mile Chevy Bolt EV.

A Proterra electric transit bus traveled 1,100 miles on a single battery charge. Not surprisingly, it's a very, very, very big battery.

China's announcement that it was considering timetables for banning sales of new gasoline cars shook the automotive world; we looked more deeply at whether it's possible, and why it's happening.

Want to take a ride in a self-driving Chevy Bolt EV electric car? GM may let you do just that, in San Francisco, under limited circumstances.

Finally, BMW may dispense with car keys altogether; sometime in the future, you'll have to own a smartphone to get into your Bavarian luxury sport vehicle.

