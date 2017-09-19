VW e-Golf leases, California after fossil fuels, 1,100-mile electric bus, CR-V Hybrid: Today's Car News

Sep 19, 2017
Follow John

Chevrolet Bolt EV Cruise Automation test mule in San Francisco

Chevrolet Bolt EV Cruise Automation test mule in San Francisco

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a couple of Volkswagen electric-car stories, California's plans to eliminate fossil fuels, a very long-range electric bus, and a look at the whys and whethers of China's recent bombshell announcement. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated our earlier story on the Honda CR-V Hybrid with photos from last week's Frankfurt auto show, though we still don't have confirmation it's coming to the U.S.

The year 2020 will be a big one for Volkswagen: it will launch both its eighth-generation Golf and the new ID electric car within months of each other.

California has led the U.S. for more than half a century in emission reduction and energy efficiency; now it's planning for a future beyond fossil fuels, by 2045.

The 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf electric car has gone on sale, finally, and we now have both retail prices and also lease prices—at least one of which is higher than that of a 238-mile Chevy Bolt EV.

A Proterra electric transit bus traveled 1,100 miles on a single battery charge. Not surprisingly, it's a very, very, very big battery.

China's announcement that it was considering timetables for banning sales of new gasoline cars shook the automotive world; we looked more deeply at whether it's possible, and why it's happening.

Want to take a ride in a self-driving Chevy Bolt EV electric car? GM may let you do just that, in San Francisco, under limited circumstances.

Finally, BMW may dispense with car keys altogether; sometime in the future, you'll have to own a smartphone to get into your Bavarian luxury sport vehicle.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Honda Urban EV Concept to go on sale in 2019, but not for North America Honda Urban EV Concept to go on sale in 2019, but not for North America
2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid: review of plug-in hybrid SUV 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid: review of plug-in hybrid SUV
Honda CR-V Hybrid displayed in Frankfurt; US likely next, but when? Honda CR-V Hybrid displayed in Frankfurt; US likely next, but when?
Life with Tesla Model S: assessing my new 100D vs old 2013 electric car Life with Tesla Model S: assessing my new 100D vs old 2013 electric car
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.