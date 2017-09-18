Plug-in hybrid Porsche driven, life with Tesla Model S 100D, GM vs China, Range Rovers with plugs: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Land Rover Range Rover Sport 0-60 mph testing Enlarge Photo

Today, we have a couple of stories on plug-in hybrid luxury SUVs (they're all the rage), along with more on owning a new Tesla, a warning by GM about China, and a couple of self-driving Audi concepts. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, as always, we ran down last week's important green-car news stories.

We also reported on German sales of electric and plug-in hybrid cars, which are now double the percentage found in the U.S.

Today, our author David Noland summarizes his first few months with a 2017 Tesla Model S 100D, including the good, the bad, and the hasn't-come-quite-yet.

Jaguar Land Rover first announced that it would offer plug-in hybrid models back in 2011; now, we learned plug-in hybrid Range Rovers and Range Rover Sports will arrive next March.

China said it was considering timetables for banning gasoline-car sales, and that's a problem for General Motors, whose CEO Mary Barra said buyer should decide, not governments

At last week's Frankfurt auto show, among the concepts were a pair of self-driving Audi electric cars—named Elaine and Aicon. Honestly.

While the plug-in hybrid Range Rovers aren't here yet, the plug-in Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid is, and we've driven it.

Canada will mandate that taillights illuminate automatically in the evening, to prevent the problem of "phantom cars," which is a new one on us.

Finally, the cars-with-names thing isn't limited to Audi: its sister brand Volkswagen will test the self-driving Sedric in 2021, it said.

