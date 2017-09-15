Pacifica Hybrid returns, 2017 Leaf deal, Nissan electric cars, states vs Trump EPA: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, we've got more plans for more electric cars from Nissan and Mitsubishi, a coming duel between states and the Trump EPA, why a 2017 Nissan Leaf is a great deal, and the return of the only seven-seat plug-in hybrid minivan. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Renault Nissan Alliance released a new six-year plan today, and the two brands plus Mitsubishi will launch 12 separate electric cars by 2022.

We've got the numbers on European electric and plug-in hybrid car sales for July; two regular winners return to the top.

An EPA hearing last week made it clear that the Trump Administration is heading for a showdown with states that have no intention of halting emission reductions and fuel-economy improvements in new cars.

A new video explains why one guy bought a 2017 Nissan Leaf electric car, even though he wanted a Tesla Model 3 or a Chevy Bolt EV.

The Chrysler Pacifica (plug-in) Hybrid minivan is back on sale now that a recall for a faulty diode is being dealt with; the new ones are all 2018 models.

At this week's Frankfurt auto show, Korean battery maker Samsung SDI showed cells with 50 percent more energy capacity. Future electric cars will benefit.

Finally, here's a new one on us: Your Amazon Prime subscription includes a test drive in the Volkswagen Atlas seven-seat SUV. (Sort of.)

