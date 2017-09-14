Toyota Prius owners: Hyundai will give you $1,000 to buy an Ioniq Hybrid

Follow John Add to circle



The Toyota Prius is undoubtedly the world's best-known hybrid car, and it's now been in production over four generations for more than 20 years.

There have been more than 6 million Priuses built so far, and the U.S. represents the car's largest single market.

That means lots of current Prius drivers exist on U.S. roads.

Now, Hyundai is targeting them as potential buyers of its new Ioniq Hybrid.

The five-door compact hatchback is rated at 54 mpg combined for the regular version, and 58 mpg for a special Ioniq Hybrid Blue model, beating the EPA ratings for the slightly larger 2017 Prius range.

According to a report on CarsDirect published Wednesday, Hyundai is offering a $1,000 conquest bonus targeting anyone with any model of Toyota Prius, through October 2.

CarsDirect notes that Hyundai has been cautious with discounts on the Ioniq Hybrid, which debuted for the 2017 model year.

It's by far the highest-volume version of the Ioniq range, which includes the conventional hybrid and also a battery-powered Ioniq Electric this year, with an Ioniq Plug-In hybrid coming for 2018 as well.

The unadvertised conquest bonus is actually the first cash incentive CarsDirect has found on the Ioniq since it went on sale six months ago.

The car-shopping site notes that buyers with good credit can get a 0-percent interest rate for 60 months on the 2017 Ioniq Hybrid—but that the same rate is available for 72 months on the 2017 Prius.

Hyundai does have an advantage in leasing, though, with an effective cost of $275 per month when payment and money down on an Ioniq Blue are combined, versus $325 for a Prius Two.

The $1,000 bonus applies on top of both of those costs.

