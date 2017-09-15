Why one guy bought a 2017 Nissan Leaf electric car: it was a great deal

Not only did he qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit, but Nissan also applied another $5,000 in incentives to the purchase price.
In his case, a 2017 Leaf at roughly $30,000 quickly became an $18,000 car, despite not living in a state that adds an incentive on top of the federal credit.
Although its range falls short of other modern electric cars, BMHsonic felt it was adequate for his needs—and even he noted that he's exceeding its 107-mile EPA-estimated range rating because he mostly drives the car in the city.
In total, he received $12,500 in incentives, and with a small amount of equity in his previous car, he was able to walk away with a brand new electric car with a monthly payment that is $50 less expensive per month.
The moral of his story? Go to a dealership, bargain hard, and be aggressive about asking for incentives.
If the range suits a buyer's needs, he suggests, the 2017 Nissan Leaf may be the best electric-car bargain on the market—until they're gone.
