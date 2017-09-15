European electric and plug-in hybrid sales for Jan-July 2017





2017 Renault Zoe Enlarge Photo

The data has been crunched and the latest round of sales figures has arrived for a look at European electric and plug-in hybrid sales through the month of July.

With another month on the books, Europe still continues to choose one specific electric car and one plug-in hybrid over all the other choices.

The two cars topping each list have remained at the top of the sales charts for months.

Not much of a surprise, the Renault Zoe remains the best-selling electric car across the continent of Europe.

According to the latest data from the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO), Zoe sales totaled 18,973 units through July.

However, its market share fell ever so slightly to 12.8 percent, down from 13.2 percent in June.

2017 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

The Nissan Leaf still remains in second place with 12,195 units sold and a market share of 8.2 percent, which is still an incredible feat considering the electric car's age.

Rounding out the top three is the BMW i3 once again as well, which has sold 8,179 units through the month of July.

More familiar faces come in fourth and fifth place; the Tesla Model S and Model X sold 7,272 and 6,027 units respectively.

Tesla's combined market share also grows to surpass the i3 and Leaf at 9 percent total.

The Volkswagen e-Golf continues in sixth place, and after it lost sixth place to the Hyundai Ioniq months back, it continues to pull away from the Korean electric car.

The e-Golf sold 4,141 units through July, while the Ioniq has sold 3,088 units in the same amount of time.

2018 BMW i3 Enlarge Photo

The Kia Soul EV, Mercedes B250e, and Volkswagen e-Up! round out eighth, ninth, and tenth place with 2,720, 2,028, and 1,544 units sold.

Plug-in hybrids

Mitsubishi continues to lead the pack with the Outlander PHEV, which holds a considerable sales lead over its rivals with 10,790 units sold through July.

Its market share has fallen slightly from a high point of 8 percent earlier this year to 7.2 percent in July. Second and third place showed movement, however.

The Mercedes-Benz GLC350e overtook the Volkswagen Passat GTE for second place with 6,925 units sold through July, while the VW posted 6,868 units sold.

Last month, the GLC350e trailed the Passat GTE by a couple hundred sales, which means the Mercedes had a stellar sales month.

July sees BMW hold fourth and fifth place with the 225xe and 330e, though the 225xe outsold its 3-Series brethren; sales totaled 6,062 and 5,619 units.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Enlarge Photo

Last month's data showed the Audi A3 e-Tron outsell the Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine, and the little Audi did it again through July.

The A3 e-Tron sold 4,934 units, which bested the XC90's 4,312 units sold through July.

The bottom three places were shaken up as well.

2017 Audi A3 e-tron Sportback Enlarge Photo

The Mercedes-Benz C350e climbed into the ranks with 3,886 units sold through July to put it in eighth place.

This bumped the BMW X5e to ninth place with 3,639 units sold and pushed the Golf GTE to tenth place with 3,559 units sold through July.

Notably, the BMW i3 Rex is missing for the first time in months from the plug-in sales chart.

