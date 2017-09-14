Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for September 2017





2018 Toyota Prius C Enlarge Photo

Another month has gone by, which means it's time for another round of superb deals for hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars.

For September, many of last month's cars hold their place on the list, though incentives have gotten better for some of them.

As always, offers listed here reflect the Southern California region unless otherwise noted.

2016 Ford C-Max Energi Enlarge Photo

Hybrids

As it has for the past few months, the Ford C-Max tops the best-deal list for hybrid cars, although the lease deal isn't quite as good this month.

Ford will now lease a C-Max for $149 per month for 36 months and $2,549 is due at the time of signing.

Last month, Ford asked for a lower $1,999 up front, but the annual mileage remains the same at 10,500 per year.

2018 Toyota Prius C Enlarge Photo

The Toyota Prius c is a new addition to the best-deals list, thanks to a generous $3,000 cash-back offer.

That incentive applies to 2017 models as the 2018 units have begun to arrive at dealerships.

Prius c drivers will see an EPA-estimated 46 mpg combined fuel-economy rating.

2018 Kia Optima Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Finally, the Kia Optima Hybrid lands on the list with a $4,000 cash back offer.

With an EPA-estimated 42 mpg combined, the Optima Hybrid is a solid deal.

2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids

Once again, the Kia Optima Plug-in Hybrid returns with a solid lease rate and an EPA-estimated 29 miles of electric range.

Those looking at the Optima Plug-In Hybrid will be treated to a $249 per month payment for 36 months and only $1,999 due at signing.

In California, a Clean Vehicle Rebate of $1,500 and prized single-occupant access to the carpool lane are additional incentives.

2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

Also back among plug-in hybrids is the Chevrolet Volt with an identical lease rate of $294 per month with $491 due at signing.

Lessees in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont will receive 12,000 miles annually, though the Volt's national deal allots more, at 15,000 miles.

Nationally, the lease rate is $299 per month with $1,301 due at signing.

2018 Ford Focus Electric Enlarge Photo

Electric cars

The Ford Focus Electric keeps plugging along as the best electric-car deal. (See what we did there?)

The lease deal remains the same as August with a $139 payment per month and $2,739 due up front.

The Focus Electric features a lower effective lease rate in California, too, and boasts an EPA-estimated 107 MPGe combined rating for energy efficiency.

(Miles Per Gallon Equivalent, or MPGe, is a measure of how far an electric car can travel on the same amount of energy contained in 1 gallon of gasoline.)

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is now eligible for a lower lease rate than before in California and those states that have adopted its lower-emission rules.

Buyers in those states will see a lease rate of $299 per month for 36 months with $502 due at signing.

Nationally, the rate isn't as sweet; lessees will face a $329 per month payment and $3,392 due at signing.