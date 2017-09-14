Mazda electric car, VW e-Golf prices, India vs China, green-car deals: Today's Car News

Sep 14, 2017
Mahindra e2o Plus

Mahindra e2o Plus

Today, we've got new details on Mazda's 2020 electric car, a deal for Prius owners on a Hyundai hybrid, a longer list of green-car deals for the month, and a significant new report on why smaller turbocharged engines don't deliver what they promise. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We've finally got prices for the 2017 Volkswagen e-Golf; it will start just over $31,000, and delivers a 125-mile EPA range rating.

A new report suggests that increasingly complex engines get better fuel-economy ratings, but don't deliver for drivers in real-world use.

Remember this weekend's story on China looking at timetables for ending sales of new cars with gasoline engines? For the record, India did it first; we've got the details.

As we do every month, we've got the rundown of best deals on green cars this month.

We've got more information on the 2020 Mazda electric car, and some smart thoughts from company executives on how to evaluate vehicle emissions overall.

If you're a Toyota Prius owner, there's $1,000 waiting if you switch to a Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid. Interested?

Our colleagues at The Car Connection ran down what they deemed the seven most important cars at the Frankfurt motor show; your mileage may vary.

Finally, the Tesla electric semi truck that was to be revealed this month will now be unveiled on October 26, "tentatively," according to (of course) a tweet from CEO Elon Musk.

