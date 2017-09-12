Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell EQ Power plug-in hydrogen crossover launches at Frankfurt

That car has now arrived, though its production launch date is now scheduled for late 2019.
The barely disguised "concept" version shown in June 2016 gave us the basic outlines of the vehicle, however: it combines a 13.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack with a hydrogen fuel-cell stack under the hood powering a single electric motor on the rear axle.
When fully charged, the battery provides roughly 30 miles of range, and its hydrogen tanks store 4.4 kilograms (9.7 pounds) of high-pressure hydrogen, enough for 270 miles of range on the gentle NEDC test cycle.
The GLC F-Cell's advantage is that it can be charged at home or public charging stations for around-town use, providing a backup if hydrogen-fueling infrastructure is sparse in a particular region.
Regardless of whether the electricity comes from the fuel-cell stack or the battery, the single electric motor is rated at 147 kilowatts (197 horsepower) and 258 pound-feet of torque, with a top speed limited to 99 mph.
The emphasis inside the GLC F-Cell, however, is on normality: the interior can barely be distinguished from that of a standard gasoline GLC, one of the luxury brand's most popular models in North America.
The instrument cluster is larger, now with a 12.3-inch digital display, and the display in the center of the dashboard measures 10.25 inches.
Vehicle operating information applies to the new powertrain, of course, and menus offer location information for both charging stations and hydrogen fueling sites.
Sharp-eyed Mercedes buffs may notice that regular controller wheel for the infotainment system has been replaced by a multifunction touchpad with handwriting recognition that works much like the screen of a smartphone.
That electric car, one of three EQ concept vehicles so far shown by the company, will likely be built and sold in far higher volumes than the rather more complex and expensive hydrogen fuel-cell plug-in hybrid GLC crossover.
