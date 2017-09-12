BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept previews all-electric four-door sedan

First, the BMW i sub-brand will continue to live on, and as one executive noted earlier, the luxury brand's future all-electric cars will continue to be called BMW i models.
That means, apparently, that the rumored all-electric version of the next-generation BMW 3-Series—the company's core vehicle for 40 years—either doesn't exist or will be sold under the i sub-brand. That was the car previously rumored to be revealed at the show.
Second, BMW sees longer battery range as a strong selling point: the BMW i electric sedan concept is said to have 373 miles of range.
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
As always, that's likely on the gentle NEDC test cycle, and a U.S. EPA rating would be closer to 300 miles—still a higher range than all but two Tesla models now on sale.
The low-slung sedan, closest in shape to the BMW' "4-door coupe" sedans known as Gran Coupes, the i Vision Dynamics concept is expected to preview a production car that will launch around 2020.
That timing seems to be a theme at this year's Frankfurt show, with Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen all showing concepts that are thinly disguised production cars to hit the market in two to three years.
The production version of the BMW i Vision Dynamics concept would sit below another electric vehicle in the i sub-brand, the BMW iNext, which the company showed last year as its vision of a truly top-of-the-line luxurious all-electric prestige vehicle.
That car will not only have a similarly long-range electric powertrain but also pioneer a highly advanced self-driving system BMW is developing with partners Continental, Intel and Mobileye.
The Bavarian company intends to lead German makers and the luxury segment in electric vehicles, with a goal of 12 separate electric cars on the market by 2025 among its BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce brands.
Among those already confirmed for the future are an all-electric Mini Cooper hardtop and a battery-electric version of the next BMW X3 compact crossover utility vehicle.
