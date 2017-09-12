Electric E-Type Zero, Frankfurt EV concepts, Jaguar I-Pace races, who's electrified now? Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Jaguar E-Type Zero Enlarge Photo

Today, it's all about media days at the Frankfurt motor show. We've got concepts and production cars from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, a new EV racing series from Jaguar, and even an electric conversion of the sexiest car ever built. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA concept for an all-electric compact hatchback broke cover, finally, after several teaser shots over the prior weeks.

If concept cars are meant to grab attention, the BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept—an all-electric sedan that debuted Tuesday—may have fulfilled its mission.

It's widely acknowledged as the sexiest car ever built; now the Jaguar E-Type Zero shows how an electric conversion of a 50-year-old car can be silent, faster than the original, emission-free ... and just as gorgeous.

Frankfurt also saw the debut of the production Mercedes GLC F-Cell, with not only a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain but also a lithium-ion battery pack that plugs in. It won't go on sale til late 2019, though.

An updated Volkswagen ID Crozz electric crossover concept showed Frankfurt what a more production-ready version of the concept that debuted in Shanghai might look like.

We have the results from another poll of our Twitter users; last week, they weighed in on which car company's electric-car efforts may surprise us.

Starting late next year, 10 Formula E races will add the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy racing series, for aspiring electric-car race drivers.

Which carmakers have said their lineups will be all electrified by given years? We name names, but offer a caution on what it really means.

You'll need to pay attention on this one: the new Jaguar E-Pace is a conventional gasoline or diesel small crossover utility vehicle that isn't electric (that's the Jaguar I-Pace, which is). Got it?

Finally, Lyft will begin testing self-driving electric cars, for free, to volunteers who sign up in certain areas of San Francisco.

_______________________________________________

