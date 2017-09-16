Frankfurt electric cars, Tesla Autopilot crash, Pacifica Hybrid back, China's audacity: The Week in Reverse

Why might all the electric-car concepts at last week's Frankfurt auto show be a sign of desperation?

What news out of China could scramble the future of the global auto industry?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, September 15, 2017.

Friday, we commented on a new video in which one guy explained why he bought a 2017 Nissan Leaf electric car, even though he wanted a Tesla Model 3 or a Chevy Bolt EV.

We also pointed out that the Chrysler Pacifica (plug-in) Hybrid minivan is back on sale now that a recall for a faulty diode is being dealt with; the new ones are all 2018 models.

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we covered a new report that suggests increasingly complex engines may get better fuel-economy ratings, but don't actually deliver for drivers in real-world use.

We also detailed some information on the 2020 Mazda electric car, as well as thoughts from company executives on the right way to evaluate overall vehicle emissions.

Wednesday, we looked at the NTSB report on that fatal May 2016 Tesla Autopilot crash, which lays some blame on the electric-car company.

We also asked, following our Frankfurt show coverage, whether all the very visible electric cars cover desperation among German car companies.

On Tuesday, we revisited the sexiest car ever built: the Jaguar E-Type Zero shows how an electric conversion of a 50-year-old car can be silent, faster than the original, emission-free ... and just as gorgeous.

BMW i Vision Dynamics concept, 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Otherwise, the start of the week was all about the Frankfurt auto show, which saw numerous electric concept cars and a few production models too:

We kicked off the week on Monday by asking if the 150-mile range of the 2018 Nissan Leaf pioneers a new "mid-range" electric car.

Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid at Honda R&D Center, Tochigi, Japan, June 2017 Enlarge Photo

The 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid sedan was rated at 47 miles of electric range, putting it third among vehicles with both large batteries and engines.

Perhaps the week's most momentous news came over the weekend: China, the world's most populous nation and largest car market, will set a date for ending production and sales of new vehicles with combustion engines.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

