2018 Leaf range, Honda plug-in hybrid, used VW diesels, Texas fossil fuels: Today's Car News

2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE

Today, we've got news on a pair of Honda hybrids, a remarkable announcement on the future of cars out of China, an explanation of how Texas exacerbated its hurricane damage, and a philosophical question about the 2018 Nissan Leaf. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we ran down last week's top green-car stories.

Owners who want to buy an updated, modified, legal Volkswagen TDI diesel vehicle as a used car will likely have to head to their VW dealers: They get first dibs.

And we covered some momentous news out of China: the world's most populous nation and largest car market will set a date for ending production and sales of new vehicles with combustion engines.

Today, we explained why, in the UK, electric cars are cleaner than the best diesels in the summer—but not yet in the wintertime.

We also looked at why the fossil-fuel industry that made Texas rich also made it more vulnerable to the destruction of Hurricane Harvey.

Running down August's plug-in electric car sales in Canada, we found one vehicle earned its 50th monthly laurels.

The Honda CR-V Hybrid small SUV has now appeared at auto shows in China and Germany; will it come to North America too?

With a range of 150 miles, does the 2018 Nissan Leaf pioneer a new "mid-range" electric car? We discussed.

The 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid sedan has been rated at 47 miles of electric range, putting it third among vehicles with both large batteries and engines.

BMW plans to offer a dozen different electric cars by 2025 (although Volkswagen will have 30, nyah nyah nyah!).

Finally, have you ever thought about "active thigh support" in your car's seat? Ford has, and now it's applied for a patent on its idea.

