2018 Lexus NX Hybrid gets more safety equipment at lower price





2018 Lexus NX Enlarge Photo

Drivers shopping the luxury crossover market have a new proposition to consider, and it comes with hybrid power.

The updated 2018 Lexus NX 300h hybrid crossover will go on sale with a recommended price that's actually lower than the outgoing 2017 model.

Despite the price drop, this year's hybrid NX 300h actually boasts more standard equipment.

DON'T MISS: Lexus has sold 1 million luxury hybrid vehicles in 11 years

A 2017 Lexus NX 300h started at $40,715, including the $995 destination fee, but a 2018 Lexus 300h will be priced from $39,330.

That equals a price decrease of $1,385, according to Cars Direct, and buyers will be treated to extra safety amenities for the price.

Specifically, the 2018 Lexus NX 300h will arrive with Lexus' Safety System+ as standard equipment.

2018 Lexus NX Enlarge Photo

The host of active safety features includes a pre-collision warning system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, intelligent high beam system, and high-speed dynamic radar cruise control.

Additionally, the 2018 NX 300h receives a refreshed exterior design and tweaks to the interior as well.

Lexus hasn't revealed full specifications on the hybrid powertrain, but it's likely total power will remain at 194 horsepower combined.

READ THIS: Lexus UX small crossover utility concept unveiled in Paris

A 2.5-liter inline-4 cylinder engine makes 154 hp and two electric motors provide the extra 40 hp. A third electric motor delivers power to the rear wheels.

Despite the extra weight from the electric motors, the NX 300h still manages to return an EPA-estimated 31 mpg combined.

The greatest takeaway from the price decrease is how closely it may be cross shopped between its gasoline-only powered variants.

2018 Lexus NX Enlarge Photo

Making the leap from an all-wheel drive NX 300 to an NX 300h will cost just $950.

Lexus says the price reconfiguration is all about value and the brand wants the choice between a hybrid and non-hybrid NX crossover to simply reflect a driver's lifestyle.

By Lexus dropping the price, it will likely help cement the NX 300h as a solid choice as more hybrid crossover enter the segment.

CHECK OUT: Lexus UX small crossover may get hybrid version that Toyota C-HR won't

RIght now, the NX 300h soldiers on without many direct rivals, though some buyers may consider it an alternative to diesel-powered BMW X3s.

As a follow-up to the NX range, the luxury brand may introduce a small hybrid crossover based on the UX concept it debuted last year.

The brand has patented the UX 250 and UX 250h names in Europe, and a U.S. introduction could follow.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter