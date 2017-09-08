2018 Leaf sales goal, advertising electric cars, Uber bans diesels, Lexus NX hybrid: Today's Car News

Sep 8, 2017
Teaser for self-driving Audi concept debuting at 2017 Frankfurt auto show

Today, we've got clever new ads that highlight how electric cars should be sold, an Uber ban on diesels in London, a sales goal for the 2018 Nissan Leaf, and more about next week's Frankfurt auto show. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Mercedes-Benz released another teaser image of the EQ A compact electric concept they'll debut at next week's Frankfurt auto show.

Uber will ban diesel cars for its 40,000 London drivers and only use hybrid or electric cars by the end of 2019, it said today.

How would you market electric cars to mass-market buyers? The environment doesn't work, but one company has ideas about what will: hashtag #EVsAreBetter.

The 2018 Lexus NX Hybrid has a lower price and a higher level of standard equipment.

Chinese maker BYD thinks that tiny, low-cost electric minicars could make up 75 percent of sales in the country within a few years.

Now that the 2018 Nissan Leaf has arrived, the company aims to double sales of the pioneering model that's still the highest-selling electric car of all time.

Following Volvo's lead, Jaguar Land Rover will ensure all new models can be electrified by 2020.

Finally, Audi will bring a pair of self-driving concept vehicles to the Frankfurt show.

