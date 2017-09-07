2018 Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid goes on sale in UK





Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.K. version) Enlarge Photo

The Kia Niro Hybrid has been on sale in the United States since early 2017, but at its launch, the brand promised a plug-in hybrid version would arrive by the end of this year as well.

Ahead of its U.S. launch, the Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid has now arrived in the United Kingdom with a 36-mile rated range on battery power alone on the optimistic NEDC test cycle that will start to be phased out next year.

The Niro Plug-In Hybrid also arrives ahead of Kia's promised Niro EV, which will be a fully electric vehicle.

DON'T MISS: 2017 Kia Niro hybrid: first drive report

In the UK, the Niro Plug-In Hybrid is a standalone model and boasts plenty of standard equipment aside from its greener powertrain.

Active safety features, a 4.2-inch infotainment system with a bundle of connectivity features, heated seats, and more can be found in the right-hand-drive Niro Plug-In Hybrid.

The powertrain combines a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 cylinder engine with a 44.5-kilowatt (60-horsepower) electric motor and an 8.9-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack.

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.K. version) Enlarge Photo

The gasoline engine makes 104 horsepower and 108 pound-feet of torque, but the combined output of the engine and motor together rises to 140 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque.

Drivers are able to select between two driving modes to maximize efficiency if desired.

Pure electric mode provides up to 36 miles of all-electric range, or drivers can opt for the hybrid-electric mode to conserve battery range for later use.

READ THIS: All-electric Kia Niro EV to come in 2018, says Kia exec (updated)

Additionally, regenerative braking also collects energy while coasting or braking to provide additional charge for the onboard battery.

The regenerative-braking system is connected to what Kia calls Coasting Guide Control (CGC), which tells drivers when is the best time to lift off the accelerator to coast and charge the battery.

The system operates via the Niro Plug-In Hybrid's navigation system and uses GPS data to learn when coasting is optimal to approach an intersection, for example.

Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid (U.K. version) Enlarge Photo

Next year, Kia will launch the Niro EV, which will use the electric powertrain and underpinnings from the Hyundai Ioniq Electric.

The Ioniq Electric boasts an EPA-estimated 124-mile range in the U.S., though the Niro's weight and size may reduce the range of its all-electric model if it arrives in the U.S.



CHECK OUT: 2017 Kia Niro: gas mileage review

For the remainder of this year, U.S. buyers will be treated to an EPA-estimated 43 MPG combined rating in the Niro Hybrid ahead of the Plug-In Hybrid model's launch.

The Niro is only the beginning for Kia and its sibling Hyundai in the company's onslaught of green vehicles; the Niro and Ioniq together ride on an all-new platform developed specifically for hybrid and electric vehicles.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter