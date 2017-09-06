2018 Nissan Leaf debuts, CA's dirtiest diesels, plug-in hybrid future, nervous Big Oil: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

Today's news is dominated by the global debut of the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric cars, and we've got full details, prototype drive impressions, and a nine-point cheat sheet. Also, news on California's dirtiest diesels and thoughts on the future of plug-in hybrids. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car made its global debut last night: it will be EPA-rated at 150 miles of range, and a 200-mile version is coming, though not until 2019.

Back in June, we traveled to Japan to drive a prototype 2018 Leaf, and now we can finally share our impressions.

We also summarized the news in a list of the nine things you need to know about the new Nissan Leaf, if you're short on time.

In other news, big oil firms are nervous about deregulation under the Trump Administration, and we explained why.

We polled our Twitter followers on the relative importance of plug-in hybrids in 2025; responses varied widely.

Four California legislators have proposed to spend $1 billion cleaning up the dirtiest diesel trucks in the Golden State.

The Car2Go car-sharing service is planning for a self-driving future; how will users react?

Finally, the reborn Detroit Electric—based in England, with Asian funding—promises three new electric cars in three years, including a sports car.

_______________________________________________

