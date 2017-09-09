Mazda SkyActiv-X engine, 2018 Nissan Leaf, electric-car sales, Mercedes concept: The Week in Reverse

Which two prototype cars did we drive in Japan and report on this week?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, September 8, 2017.

Friday, we asked how to market electric cars to mass-market buyers? Green themes don't work, but one company has ideas about what will.

Uber said it will ban diesel cars for its 40,000 London drivers and only use hybrid or electric cars by the end of 2019.

On Thursday, we covered Mazda's new SkyActiv-X engines, which promise diesel fuel economy from a gasoline engine, using what the company calls Spark-Controlled Compression Ignition.

We drove the new engines in prototype 2020 Mazda 3 development mules, and explained why they're so important.

How about an electric car with 400,000 miles? The 2012 Chevy Volt nicknamed Ol' Sparkie just passed that milestone.

Wednesday was all about the debut of the 2018 Nissan Leaf, which will have a projected 150-mile range rating and a price of $30,875 when it goes on sale in North America early next year.

We had driven a prototype second-generation Leaf in Japan in June, and could finally share our impressions of it.

For those who were short on time, we offered a list of the nine things you need to know about the new Nissan Leaf.

Oh, and Nissan aims to double sales of the pioneering Leaf, which is still the highest-selling electric car of all time.

Still, some statistics on U.S. electric-car sales offered a reality check on the prospects for the new Leaf.

On Tuesday, we offered a pair of high-mileage Tesla Model S cars that should reassure owners concerned over the durability of electric-car batteries.

And we showed some teaser shots of the Mercedes-Benz EQ A compact electric-car concept that will debut during media days at the Frankfurt auto show next week.

Monday was the Labor Day holiday in the U.S., so we used it to round up U.S. electric and plug-in hybrid car sales for August: The 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt EV had its best month to date.

Over the weekend, we covered a solar-assisted electric motorhome concept shown at a recreational-vehicle show in Germany.

In other news, big oil firms are nervous about deregulation under the Trump Administration, and we explained why.

Finally, a Mercedes plant that's made engines for 113 years will add electric-car batteries and motors to its output.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

