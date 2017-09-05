Electric-car sales, 2018 Nissan Leaf reality, high-mile Teslas, Frankfurt debuts: Today's Car News

Sep 5, 2017
Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell EQ Power development

Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell EQ Power development

Tonight, the 2018 Nissan will make its long-awaited debut. We've got some U.S. sales statistics to set the stage, as well as our August plug-in sales report, a pair of high-mileage Teslas, and a host of news from the upcoming Frankfurt auto show. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we ran down last week's top green-car stories.

We also covered a solar-assisted electric motorhome concept shown at a recreational-vehicle show in Germany.

And we summarized reported U.S. electric and plug-in hybrid car sales for August: The 238-mile Chevrolet Bolt EV had its best month to date.

Today, we described how a Mercedes plant that's made engines for 113 years will add electric-car batteries and motors to its output.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will be unveiled tonight, North American time, but some statistics on U.S. electric-car sales may offer a reality check on its prospects.

Concern over the durability of electric-car batteries is entirely appropriate, but a pair of high-mileage Tesla Model S cars should reassure the worryworts.

Media days at the Frankfurt auto show start a week from today; we've got teasers for the Mercedes-Benz EQ A compact electric-car concept.

Heading into Frankfurt, however, Volkswagen faces a whole new round of diesel lawsuits from German TDI vehicle owners. (Germany doesn't have class-action suits as the U.S. does.)

Finally, Mercedes will have another plug-in electric vehicle at Frankfurt too: the GLC F-Cell EQ Power is a hydrogen fuel-cell powered crossover utility vehicle with a plug-in battery. We've got the teasers on that too.

