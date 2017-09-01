Electric-car sales, tough new EU emission tests, two different electric trucks: Today's Car News

Sep 1, 2017
Toyota C-HR Hy-Power concept teaser

Toyota C-HR Hy-Power concept teaser

Today, we've got electric trucks and more electric trucks, some tough new tests for European emissions, and our monthly plug-in sales report too. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Cummins is an old and traditional name in diesel truck engines, but its electric semi tractor concept stole a march on Tesla, which will reveal its own upcoming semi truck this month.

Then there's a new company, called Chanje (pronounced "change"), which has partnered with Ryder to sell a medium-duty all-electric delivery truck now made in China—starting later this year, it said.

Today, tough new test standards for European new cars go into effect, which should produce much more realistic emission and fuel-economy ratings.

The Frankfurt auto show is almost upon us, and Toyota is covering its bases, with a new hybrid C-HR concept as well as a new, huge Land Cruiser SUV.

Finally, Nissan has a way to make rear-seat passengers disappear from view in the rear-view mirror (though it's not unique technology to the carmaker).

We'll be (mostly) taking the U.S. Labor Day holiday off on Monday, but we'll be back on Tuesday—the day the 2018 Nissan Leaf is finally revealed.

