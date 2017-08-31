Cadillac XT5 crossover gets mild-hybrid system in China





Cadillac XT5 Hybrid China Enlarge Photo

Cadillac revealed its latest addition to the XT5 crossover range in China at the Chengdu auto show—and it has fuel efficiency in mind.

General Motors' luxury division introduced the Cadillac XT5 Hybrid, which replaces two trim levels solely powered by gasoline engines.

The Cadillac XT5 Hybrid is, in fact, the first mild hybrid ever offered by the luxury brand in China.

DON'T MISS: 2017 Cadillac CT6 Plug-In: first drive of hybrid luxury sedan

Although many details weren't provided with its introduction, Cadillac says the hybrid powertrain uses GM's latest 9-speed automatic transmission to enhance fuel economy.

The XT5 Hybrid will use 2.1 gallons of gasoline every 62 miles, according to Cadillac, which equates to around 29.5 mpg.

In the United States, the Cadillac XT5 returns an EPA-estimated 19 mpg city and 27 mpg highway, which comes from a 3.6-liter V-6 engine.

Cadillac XT5 Hybrid China Enlarge Photo

The onboard motor can aid the XT5's engine and recover lost energy during braking or cruising, while a standard stop/start system enhances efficiency as well.

China has become a hot spot for more fuel-efficient vehicles as governments begin to crack down on air pollution and vehicle emissions.

Even though the country buys double the number of electric cars to the United States, plug-in hybrids and battery-electric cars are only 2.5 percent of new car sales.

READ THIS: China accelerates tougher vehicle emission standards, starting sooner

It makes mild hybrids, like the Cadillac XT5 Hybrid, an attractive option for Chinese buyers.

Cadillac is also held in high regard in the Chinese market and does not suffer the dulled brand image associated with it in North America.

Last year, Buick also debuted the LaCrosse Hybrid for the Chinese market.

Cadillac XT5 Hybrid China Enlarge Photo

While that particular Buick LaCrosse Hybrid is for China only, the brand did announce a mild hybrid will become the entry-level model in the United States.

The 2018 LaCrosse will arrive with a standard 2.5-liter inline-4 engine paired with a small electric motor-generator powered by a 0.45-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.

Buick also revealed the Velite 5, a reskinned Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid for China as well.

CHECK OUT: Buick Lacrosse Hybrid unveiled at Beijing Auto Show, for China only

When the Cadillac XT5 Hybrid goes on sale, it will replace the XT5 28T Platinum 4WD and 28T Advanced 4WD trims—both are powered by an inline-4 engine solely.

Prices for the XT5 Hybrid trims—the XT5 28E Platinum 4WD and 28E Advanced 4WD—will be identical to their outgoing non-hybrid cousins.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter