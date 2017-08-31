Cadillac XT5 hybrid, plug-in hybrid owners, Frankfurt auto show: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, the Cadillac XT5 hybrid breaks cover, we ask about plug-in hybrid owners, we turn to the Frankfurt auto show, and discuss CA and VW's mitigation funds. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Cadillac revealed the XT5 mild-hybrid in China at the Chengdu auto show.

We asked what happens to plug-in hybrid owners in our latest Twitter poll.

The Frankfurt auto show is nearly upon us and we turn our attention to the green car concepts and production models set to debut.

California may receive a large sum of money from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust following its diesel emission scandal, but what should that money be used for?

The HOT CARS act could make rear seat child alert monitors standard equipment on every new vehicle.

Finally, Mercedes-Benz will unveil a compact EQ electric car at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show.

_______________________________________________

