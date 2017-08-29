Which carmaker will sell most electric cars in 2020, China included? Poll results

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

Last year, China's BYD sold more plug-in electric cars than any other company in the world.

That includes General Motors, Nissan, and Tesla.

Now GM has launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV, the second-generation Nissan Leaf is just days away, and advocates, analysts, and enthusiasts are watching how quickly production ramps up for the Tesla Model 3.

The Bolt EV and Model 3 have rated ranges of more than 200 miles, and at least one version of the 2018 Nissan Leaf is expected to offer 200 miles or more as well.

Meanwhile, China's electric-car market is now twice that of the U.S., at 181,000 from January through June versus the U.S. total of about 90,000.

So which carmaker will end up selling most electric cars in 2020, just three and a half years away?

Which carmaker will sell most electric cars in 2020, including China? — Green Car Reports (@GreenCarReports) August 21, 2017

We put that question to our Twitter followers, and for the first time, alerted regular readers to the existence of the poll via an article announcing the poll.

We got roughly three times as many responses as usual—and they indicated a strong preference among our mostly North American audience for a local favorite.

Almost half the respondents (45 percent) said Tesla would sell more electric cars globally in 2020 than any other maker.

Just under one third of participants (31 percent) picked BYD as the highest seller globally.

The Nissan Renault Alliance, which now includes Mitsubishi as well, got a mere 15 percent of the votes.

That grouping now offers the Renault Zoe, Europe's best-selling electric car, plus three other electric Renaults, the Nissan Leaf and e-NV200, and the Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid as well.

BYD Qin EV300 Enlarge Photo

And General Motors came in dead last, with a mere 9 percent of the votes.

It now sells the plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt, the all-electric Bolt EV, a plug-in hybrid Cadillac CT6, and several other electric models only in China.

It's pretty clear that the market for both all-electric and plug-in hybrid cars will continue to grow, driven by increasingly tough limits on carbon emissions and growing familiarity among consumers.

But we suspect much of the established auto industry will be working fairly hard to prevent the outcome our readers have predicted.

Which should make the next few years quite interesting to watch.

