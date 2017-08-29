Diesel demand drops, 2018 BMW i3 updates, Exxon lied for decades, Tesla wins in court: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Ford and Domino's deliver pizzas with self driving vehicles Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got the updates to the 2018 BMW i3 electric car (including the sporty new i3s), an analysis that implicates Exxon, a court win for Tesla, and dire details on used diesel demand. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A week before they debut at the Frankfurt auto show, we now have details on the updated 2018 BMW i3 electric car, including the new i3s sport model.

In Germany, demand for used diesel cars is dropping as buyers hold back out of fear that software updates to make them cleaner will hurt performance, fuel efficiency, and value.

Score one for Silicon Valley: Tesla won a minor court battle in Michigan, gaining access to e-mails between elected officials and auto-industry lobbyists.

We asked which carmaker would sell most electric cars in 2020, and our readers returned a resounding verdict.

Challenging the public to "read the documents" themselves can have unexpected consequences: a peer-reviewed study finds Exxon lied to the public for three decades about climate change.

Honda teased a new electric car it will reveal at next week's Frankfurt Motor Show, to be called the Urban EV; we suspect that means small

Finally, don't advise your teen to get a job delivering pizzas after school: your next pizza may be delivered by a self-driving car.

_______________________________________________

