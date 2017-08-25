Bolt EV battery failure, natural-gas Audi, Tesla semi range, Royal Mail goes electric: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Audi e-tron Sportback concept, 2017 Shanghai auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news on the future Tesla semi tractor, we drove a natural-gas-powered Audi, a few Bolt EV batteries will be replaced, and the Royal Mail launched its all-electric delivery vans. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The Tesla semi tractor will reportedly have 200 to 300 miles of range; it is expected to be unveiled next month.

We've driven an Audi A5 Sportback g-tron, powered by natural gas as well as gasoline. It's not offered in the U.S., but it's one of several Audi g-tron models.

A small number of Chevrolet Bolt EV battery packs will be replaced following discovery of faulty cells in "early production" electric cars.

The UK's Royal Mail is launching electric vans from a couple of makers. We'd like to think that Her Majesty is quietly pleased.

The IIHS says lane-departure and blind-spot warning systems keep drivers safer than in cars without those active-safety systems.

Finally, Audi announced a partnership with a solar-cell firm, meaning its future electric cars may come with solar roofs to capture renewable energy.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter