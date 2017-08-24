Tesla Model S beats Lamborghini Aventador in 1/4-mile drag race; so does Model X SUV

Tesla has not only put some of the world's longest-range electric cars into production, but its cars also happen to house some serious performance specifications.
Everyone knows the P100D versions of the Tesla Model S sedan and Model X SUV are capable of accelerating at lightning speed, thanks to the instantaneous torque available at zero RPM from their electric motors.
Now, both electric cars showed a Lamborghini Aventador SV owner just what power without an internal-combustion engine can look like.
While that allowed the Lamborghini to win the first round, things changed at the rematch: this time, the Tesla Model S P100D hooked with ease, and despite a close race, finished tenths of a second ahead of the Lamborghini.
Neither car is a relative bargain, but they do show the performance potential attached to electric motors and their accompanying battery packs.
And neither the Model S or Model X were designed to be sports cars from the start.
It's worth noting that maximum acceleration in a performance Tesla requires a fully-charged battery, so the cars that were dragged likely couldn't have knocked off those same times all day.
And of course drawing that much energy from the battery for maximum acceleration will have some impact on range: the Aventador is likely able to travel far further at speeds of more than 100 mph than a Tesla.
Now there's an interesting idea for a competition ...
