Tesla beats supercar, Equinox Diesel drive, 300-mile electric cars, bad news for coal: Today's Car News

Today, we've got a report from our very, very brief drive in the Chevy Equinox Diesel compact crossover, some interesting survey data on how much electric-car range is "enough," another Tesla-trashes-supercar dragstrip video, and musings on a new Detroit factory and why it's where it is. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

How much electric-car range is "enough?" Turns out that 300 miles attracts many more buyers than 250 miles; we've covered the large survey that produced those results.

President Trump promised to "bring back coal" in the U.S., but the Department of Energy has disappointed utilities who wanted rules changed to keep uneconomic coal plants open.

Once again, a powerful Tesla has humiliated a half-million-dollar Italian supercar at the drag strip. This time, though, it was a Tesla Model X P100D SUV, and we've got the video.

Yesterday, we got to drive the new 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel compact crossover. For a very, very brief time.

A new Detroit-area factory announced by LG Electronics seems remarkably convenient to the Chevy Bolt EV assembly plant; we mused on what it may mean.

The new Volkswagen T-Roc smaller crossover utility vehicle has been revealed, but it's not coming to North America. (We'll get a different small SUV, VW says.)

Finally, what does it really cost to own and operate a vehicle in North America? AAA has the answers, and so do we.

