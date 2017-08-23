Teslas vs Bolt EV, surviving the eclipse, Elio plans IPO, 2018 Leaf taillight unveiled: Today's Car News

Aug 23, 2017
2018 Nissan Leaf

2018 Nissan Leaf

Today, Elio delayed, California survived, Nissan used adjectives, and we looked at a couple of electric-car videos comparing Teslas to the Bolt EV. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

There's a new 2018 Nissan Leaf teaser video, plus a photo of the taillight—but not a lot of new information with it.

California's solar generation waned during Monday's eclipse, but its utilities and power grid came through fine. We explained why and how.

We looked at two videos comparing the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car to different Tesla models, and added some context on each.

Elio Motors is planning an IPO to raise $100 million, but its three-wheel, "84-mpg" two-seat car now won't go into production until 2019 at the earliest.

Car sales have stayed strong for three years now; the downside is that your used car is worth less than it would have been in leaner years.

Finally, this is love: a father taught his blind, autistic son how to shift the manual gearbox of his Subaru WRX STI.

