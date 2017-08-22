Ford EVs in China, California electric-car sales, polls new and old, yesterday's futures: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



1960 DeDia 150 'Bobby Darin' Coupe, 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got Tesla Model 3 poll results and a new poll too, news on Ford's electric-car plans, California's encouraging sales results, and some stunning images of yesterday's dream cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

When we asked what car is the closest competitor to the Tesla Model 3, the results of our poll were evenly split. Interesting.

How big is California's electric-car market? Cars with plugs are now 5 percent of all new cars sold in the Golden State.

When Ford fired its CEO in May, one reason was its lack of an obvious electric-car strategy. Now Ford will partner with Chinese EV maker Gotye—for electric cars sold in China.

Faraday Future may leave Formula E to conserve cash, according to reports.

We have a new poll live on Twitter now: which carmaker will sell the most electric cars in 2020? Vote now!

Did you ever consider that self-driving cars may affect your tax bill? We explain why and how.

Finally, we spent the last few days at the Monterey Car Week events—among them, a display of some truly jaw-dropping American Dream Cars of the 1960s. Flip through our gallery and marvel.

