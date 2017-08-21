How Mazda's SkyActiv-X engine, based on HCCI, actually works (video)

HCCI has never been applied to mass-production gasoline-powered engines. It essentially lets a gasoline engine behave like a diesel under certain circumstances.
For a deep dive into how the technology actually works, Engineering Explained has tackled Mazda's upcoming Skyactiv-X engine and explained how the automaker expects to fulfill its promise of cleaner-burning gasoline engines.
It all starts with the HCCI technology itself, which compresses an air and fuel mixture until it self-ignites: no spark needed.
Specific temperatures are needed to ignite the mixture by itself, but this is also where earlier attempts at gasoline-powered HCCI engines have failed: ambient temperatures are critical.
Should the outside temperatures be too hot or too cold, it wreaks havoc on the HCCI process: temperatures that are too high create engine knock, while those that are too cold can hurt the ignition system itself.
So, Mazda has blended HCCI with current technology to remedy the problem: a spark plug was brought into the design.
Mazda hasn't completely described how the engine will operate, but Engineering Explained makes some educated inferences.
When ambient temperatures are too low, or the engine is started after a cold soak, or it's operating at temperatures too high for the HCCI technology, a spark plug is used to ensure combustion occurs at the right time.
