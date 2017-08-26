Electric-car range, Audi A5 g-tron, Chevy Equinox Diesel, Bolt EV battery failure: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

How many miles of electric-car range turns out to attract many more buyers than a number slightly lower?



Which German sport sedan did we test-drive, using a fuel that's all but irrelevant in North America?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, August 25, 2017.

Friday, we learned that a small number of Chevrolet Bolt EV battery packs will be replaced following discovery of faulty cells in "early production" electric cars.

We also covered our drive of an Audi A5 Sportback g-tron, powered by natural gas as well as gasoline. It's not offered in the U.S., but it's one of several Audi g-tron models—and Audi produces renewable synthetic methane too.

2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel, first drive, Teaneck, NJ, Aug 2017 Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we wrote about driving the new 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel compact crossover—for a very, very brief time.

How much electric-car range is "enough?" A large survey suggested that 300 miles attracts many more buyers than 250 miles; we covered those results.

Wednesday, we covered plans by Elio Motors for a secondary offering to raise $100 million, along with a further delay: its three-wheel, "84-mpg" two-seat car won't go into production until 2019, if ever.

We also looked at two videos comparing the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car to different Tesla models, and added some context on each.

On Tuesday, the results of our poll—asking what car is the closest competitor to the Tesla Model 3—were quite evenly split between two very different vehicles. Interesting.

2017 Tesla Model 3, in photo tweeted by Elon Musk on July 9, 2017 Enlarge Photo

How important is California to the country's electric-car market? Cars with plugs are now 5 percent of all new cars sold in the Golden State, more than five times the ratio for the U.S. as a whole.

We kicked off the week on Monday with a video on how Mazda's upcoming highly efficient HCCI engine works; it's called SkyActiv-X, and will arrive in the next couple of years.

Also, we looked at the long-term challenges facing the Chevy Bolt EV; first on the list is the lack of a decent fast-charging network for long-distance travel.

Last weekend was all about the Volkswagen ID Buzz, the reincarnated VW Microbus that's all-electric and coming in 2022.

We were able to drive the ID Buzz concept car too (briefly, at 25 mph). In the process, we found out just how enthusiastic people seem to be about the idea of a new Microbus that plugs in.

1960 DeDia 150 'Bobby Darin' Coupe, 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Enlarge Photo

Finally, those reports came from our time in and around the Monterey Car Week events. Among them were a display of some truly jaw-dropping American Dream Cars of the 1960s: flip through our gallery and marvel at ideas of the future from the past.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

