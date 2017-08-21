Electric VW Microbus driven, Bolt EV challenges, how HCCI works: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Volkswagen ID Buzz electric bus concept with 1964 VW Microbus Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got details on the super-efficient Mazda SkyActiv-X engine, a Bolt EV cop car, the future Fisker EMotion unveiling, and lots on the Volkswagen ID Buzz electric Microbus. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

This weekend was all about the Volkswagen ID Buzz, the reincarnated VW Microbus that's all-electric and coming in 2022.

Oh, and we drove the ID Buzz concept car too (briefly, at 25 mph), learning in the process just how enthusiastic people seem to be about it.

The first Chevy Bolt EV electric police car is now being outfitted in Maryland.

We also ran down last week's biggest green-car news stories.

We learned the Fisker EMotion electric luxury sedan, with a promised 400-mile range, will debut in January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Electric cars need charging stations, and DC's electric taxi drivers say they don't have any that are both convenient and publicly accessible.

Today, we have a video on how Mazda's upcoming highly efficient HCCI engine works; it'll be called SkyActiv-X and arrive in the next couple of years.

Also, we looked at the Bolt EV's long-term challenges; a decent fast-charging network is first on the list.

Mazda has also patented an engine with two turbos and an electric supercharger; that goes Mercedes one better, since their newest engine has only one turbo and an electric supercharger, though it also has a 48-volt start-stop system.

Finally, it's now a little easier to find used Tesla electric cars. We explain why.

