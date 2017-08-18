BMW i3 vs Chevy Bolt EV, hydrogen Hyundai concept, Tesla Model 3 secrets: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



1936 Master Deluxe lowrider Enlarge Photo

Today, Tesla is hugely expanding its Fremont assembly plant, but its real future may be concealed inside the Model 3 electric car, while Hyundai shows a hydrogen SUV concept and a BMW i3 owner tries out a Chevy Bolt EV. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Our occasional author and BMW i3 REx owner Tom Moloughney spent a week and 800 miles with a Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car, and laid out how the two cars compare in some detail.

Tesla could double the size of its assembly plant in Fremont, California, to allow it to boost production of not only the Model 3 but future cars as well.

A concept for the Hyundai Fuel Cell SUV is likely very close to the vehicle to be introduced next year.

Could there be hidden clues that point to the Tesla Model 3's future as a self-driving shared electric car? A lengthy analysis makes that case.

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is one of the most high-toned car events in the world, so what are lowriders doing there?

Finally, will steering wheels end up going away? Think about that over the weekend.

