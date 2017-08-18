BMW i3 vs Chevy Bolt EV, hydrogen Hyundai concept, Tesla Model 3 secrets: Today's Car News

Aug 18, 2017
Follow John

1936 Master Deluxe lowrider

1936 Master Deluxe lowrider

Enlarge Photo

Today, Tesla is hugely expanding its Fremont assembly plant, but its real future may be concealed inside the Model 3 electric car, while Hyundai shows a hydrogen SUV concept and a BMW i3 owner tries out a Chevy Bolt EV. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Our occasional author and BMW i3 REx owner Tom Moloughney spent a week and 800 miles with a Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car, and laid out how the two cars compare in some detail.

Tesla could double the size of its assembly plant in Fremont, California, to allow it to boost production of not only the Model 3 but future cars as well.

A concept for the Hyundai Fuel Cell SUV is likely very close to the vehicle to be introduced next year.

Could there be hidden clues that point to the Tesla Model 3's future as a self-driving shared electric car? A lengthy analysis makes that case.

The Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is one of the most high-toned car events in the world, so what are lowriders doing there?

Finally, will steering wheels end up going away? Think about that over the weekend.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chevy Bolt EV user interface: reviewer calls it best of any electric car Chevy Bolt EV user interface: reviewer calls it best of any electric car
2018 Karma Revero: first drive of reborn luxury plug-in hybrid sedan 2018 Karma Revero: first drive of reborn luxury plug-in hybrid sedan
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel: fuel economy review for automatic, manual versions 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel: fuel economy review for automatic, manual versions
We visited NYC's Ford Hub; we still don't know what it was We visited NYC's Ford Hub; we still don't know what it was
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.