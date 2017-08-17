European electric and plug-in hybrid sales for Jan-June 2017





2017 Renault Zoe Enlarge Photo

The numbers are in, which means it's once again time take a look at European electric and plug-in hybrid sales.

Delivery and registration data is compiled from January through June of 2017, and once more, it remains clear Europe has a favorite electric car.

The Renault Zoe walks away with an even higher market share than it had in May and leaves the Nissan Leaf further behind.

DON'T MISS: European electric and plug-in hybrid sales for Jan-May 2017

The Zoe is Europe's best-selling electric car with 16,820 units sold through the month of June.

The sales figure gives Renault's electric car a 13.2 percent share of the electric vehicle market, according to data from the European Alternative Fuels Observatory (EAFO).

With Zoe sales figures climbing, the Nissan Leaf remains in second place with a lower 8.6 percent share of the market and 11,007 units sold through June.

2017 Nissan Leaf Enlarge Photo

Still, it's commendable on the Leaf's part to continue selling as well as it does since the car is now seven years old. The next-generation Nissan Leaf will debut next month.

In third place remains the BMW i3 with 7,523 units sold through the month of June.

The Zoe, Leaf, and i3 have rounded out the top three electric cars since the beginning of 2017, though the i3 did hold second place for some time.

READ THIS: 2018 Nissan Leaf caught without camouflage in ad shoot

Tesla's Model S and Model X fill the fourth and fifth place positions with 6,580 and 5,613 units sold through June respectively.

Interestingly, despite lower sales, the Model S and Model X's combined market share now exceeds the Nissan Leaf's—9.5 percent to 8.6 percent.

The Volkswagen e-Golf and Hyundai Ioniq Electric soldier on in sixth and seventh place with 3,828 and 2,664 units sold, which shows the e-Golf pulling away from the Ioniq Electric.

2017 Volkswagen e-Golf Enlarge Photo

The Ioniq Electric held the sixth place for one month of 2017.

The Kia Soul EV, Mercedes B250e, and Volkswagen e-Up! round out eighth, ninth, and tenth place with 2,214, 1,780, and 1,386 units sold.

2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids

While the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV still takes first place in terms of sales, its market share dwindled over the past month.

From May to June, the Outlander PHEV fell from 8 percent of the market to 7.3 percent. Sales totaled 9,294 through June.

The Volkswagen Passat GTE sits in second place once again with 6,314 units sold for a 4.9 percent market share and the Mercedes-Benz GLC350e places third with 5,944 units sold through June.

CHECK OUT: Nissan Leaf electric car platform to spawn more models, SUV included: report

Like May's figures, June sees BMW hold fourth and fifth place with the 225xe and 330e, though the 225xe outsold its 3-Series brethren; sales totaled 5,132 and 5,031 units.

Another change for the plug-in hybrid sales figures: the Audi A3 e-Tron outsold the Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine.

2017 Audi A3 e-tron Sportback Enlarge Photo

The A3 e-Tron sold 4,026 units compared to the XC90's 3,940 to give the Audi sixth place and Volvo seventh.

Rounding out eighth, ninth, and tenth place are the BMW X5 40e (3,247 units), Volkswagen Golf GTE (3,195 units), and BMW i3 Rex (2,737 units).

All other plug-in hybrid cars sold 15,671 units in a combined "other" category through the month of June.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter