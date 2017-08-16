Karma redux, gas stations vs charging, electric cars for Rallycross, CAFE changes: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



World Rallycross of Canada, August 2016 Enlarge Photo

Today, the least efficient plug-in car, why rallycross should go electric, possible CAFE changes, and where electric cars should charge. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We drove the Fisker Karma in 2012; now we've driven the 2017 Karma Revero, the reborn version of the sleek, low, inefficient plug-in hybrid luxury sedan.

Are gas stations the right model for electric-car charging? The CEO of ChargePoint says no.

Famous race driver Michael Andretti says rallycross is ideal for electric cars. We tell you what it is, and why.

Proposed changes to corporate average fuel economy rules could mean two-thirds of U.S. vehicle sales are affected.

Those of you who were around in the fast-receding 1980s may remember musician J Geils; his remarkable car collection will go up for auction this week at the Monterey Car Weekend.

Finally, Porsche has settled a class-action suit filed by some of its owners over ... sunglasses.

