More Hyundai electrics, RIP NGVs, European plug-in sales, advertising poll: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Mercedes-Benz S500 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got the latest on Hyundai-Kia's aggressive electric-car plans, a eulogy for natural-gas cars, plug-in sales in Europe, and a poll about the future of ads for cars with engines. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We polled our Twitter followers on when ads for cars with tailpipes would be banned as a health hazard. Results were mixed.

You just don't hear much about natural-gas powered cars these days; we explained why.

Once again, for the umpty-umpth month, our report shows sales of one particular European electric car stand above those for all other plug-in vehicles.

Korean makers Hyundai and Kia will increase their electric-car offerings and create a dedicated platform just for battery-powered cars, in a revision of their product plan through 2022.

Mercedes-Benz has explained why the 48-volt enhanced start-stop system in its newest engine gives better fuel economy, but buckle up: that is one complicated internal combustion engine.

Finally, your next car could be made of wood, Japanese researchers say. Hey, it's renewable.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitterh