More Hyundai electrics, RIP NGVs, European plug-in sales, advertising poll: Today's Car News

Aug 17, 2017
Follow John

2018 Mercedes-Benz S500

2018 Mercedes-Benz S500

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got the latest on Hyundai-Kia's aggressive electric-car plans, a eulogy for natural-gas cars, plug-in sales in Europe, and a poll about the future of ads for cars with engines. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We polled our Twitter followers on when ads for cars with tailpipes would be banned as a health hazard. Results were mixed.

You just don't hear much about natural-gas powered cars these days; we explained why.

Once again, for the umpty-umpth month, our report shows sales of one particular European electric car stand above those for all other plug-in vehicles.

Korean makers Hyundai and Kia will increase their electric-car offerings and create a dedicated platform just for battery-powered cars, in a revision of their product plan through 2022.

Mercedes-Benz has explained why the 48-volt enhanced start-stop system in its newest engine gives better fuel economy, but buckle up: that is one complicated internal combustion engine.

Finally, your next car could be made of wood, Japanese researchers say. Hey, it's renewable.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitterh

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chevy Bolt EV user interface: reviewer calls it best of any electric car Chevy Bolt EV user interface: reviewer calls it best of any electric car
2018 Karma Revero: first drive of reborn luxury plug-in hybrid sedan 2018 Karma Revero: first drive of reborn luxury plug-in hybrid sedan
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel: fuel economy review for automatic, manual versions 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel: fuel economy review for automatic, manual versions
We visited NYC's Ford Hub; we still don't know what it was We visited NYC's Ford Hub; we still don't know what it was
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.