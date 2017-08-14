Mini E next month, Lunar Rover at 46, Ford Hub visit, Model 3 assessed: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



MINI E electric car used in vehicle-to-grid test. Photo by University of Delaware/Evan Krape Enlarge Photo

Today, a baffling visit in NYC, a tiny two-seat electric car for China, whether the Tesla Model 3 should really be dubbed "Car 2.0," and how does the Lunar Rover compare to a modern electric car? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

As always, we ran down last week's top green-car news stories on Saturday.

How does the all-electric Lunar Rover compare to the Chevy Bolt EV a mere 46 years later? We have the figures and specifications.

A concept version of the electric Mini Cooper coming in 2019 will appear at the Frankfurt auto show next month, according to reports.

Those plans to zero out U.S. Energy Department funding for clean energy? A Senate panel decisively rejected them, saying the deployment of renewable energy is in the national interest.

GM's latest electric car is a tiny two-seater called the Baojun E100, for China only.

We visited New York City's Ford Hub last week, and we're still not entirely sure what it's about.

Some have suggested the Tesla Model 3 is nothing less than "Car 2.0," but we're not sure we agree.

The small Audi Q3 crossover utility vehicle will soon emerge in a second generation; we've got spy shots.

Finally, a PSA from a reader: never put your feet up on the dashboard, because you can break your leg. She explains how it happened to her.



